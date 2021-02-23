Honda educates 1.2 lac people across 160 Indian cities during 32nd National Road Safety Month

New Delhi: This 32nd National Road Safety Month (18 Jan – 17 Feb 2021), Honda 2Wheelers India took forward the ‘Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha’ theme set by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) with its month-long special road safety awareness drive.

Honda reached out to 1.2 lac kids and adults during the 32nd National Road Safety Month. Honda collaborated with several RTOs, Traffic Police Departments, Government Health Departments, Industrial Training Institutes, schools, colleges, corporates and its over 6,300 sales and service touchpoints to drive awareness on road safety well beyond the metros.

Across India, Honda conducted road safety awareness activities, ranging from 97 road safety promotion rallies and 4 walkathons in 58 cities. In North east, Honda inaugurated its 7th SDEC at Guwahati, Assam in association with Assam Transport Department. In South, Honda’s safety team trained Police officials at Trichy; while in West region, Government doctors from Thane Health Department learnt about their road responsibilities. Harnessing the power of digital, Honda safety instructors imparted 300 digital Honda Road Safety e-Gurukul trainings to over 50,000 people.

Honda’s 12 adopted Traffic Training Parks digitally trained 22,000 kids & adults of 183 schools, colleges & corporates.

Additionally, over 9,600 learner license applicants and traffic rule violators were given classroom trainings on traffic rules & road discipline at Honda’s 5 Safety Driving Education Centres (Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Una, Ranchi, Bangalore) & 3 traffic parks (Karnal, Trichy, Coimbatore).

Elaborating on Honda’s biggest ever month long road safety promotion initiative, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj – Senior Vice President, Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Being a corporate in mobility business, Honda is not only committed to produce safe products but also to keep people safer on roads. This 32nd National Road Safety Month, Honda family took the lead to spread the message of Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha to 1.2 lac road users of all age groups – from school and college children, to first time licence applicants, from bus drivers to pedestrians. In future too, we will continue to sensitize people across cities pan India.”

5000+ kids and adults of Delhi learn with Honda:

During the 32nd National Road Safety month, over 2800 kids and adults of Delhi learnt about 7 key areas (Good Samaritans Law, Motor Vehicle Awareness Act, pedestrian safety awareness, golden rules for road safety, road engineering, training for school bus drivers, vehicle health check-ups & documents) at Honda’s 2 adopted traffic training parks at Baba Kharak Singh Marg & Roshanara Bagh.

Focussing on road safety understanding of next generation of riders, Honda 2Wheelers India also conducted digital road safety trainings for 2,300 students of various 10 colleges under Delhi University (D.U), Delhi Technological University (D.T.U), Jawaharlal Nehru University (J.N.U), Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

Additionally, Honda 2Wheelers India in association with Delhi Traffic Police organized a digital road safety quiz for 508 school children of more than 50 schools in the Capital. Honda safety instructors also actively participated in road safety walkathons and two-wheeler women rally of Delhi Traffic Police. Appreciating Honda’s efforts in making Delhi road safer, Delhi Police felicitated Honda with an appreciation award for participation in road safety activities.