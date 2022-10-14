Standards are the key to controlling markets and bringing innovations in manufacturing: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi : Standards are the new patents and those who control standards, control markets, prices, processes, manufacturing and innovations, said Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Textiles and Commerce & Industry, said in his message on World Standards Day celebration organized at Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) headquarters here today.

The Union Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, standards are considered as a key pillar of growth. He mentioned that Hon’ble Prime Minister gave the world the mantra of LIFE i.e ‘Lifestyle for Environment’. When a nation sets benchmark for standards, it’s a reflection upon its strong foundation and potential he added.

He said that BIS should become a benchmark for quality control, quality assessment and quality assurance. He further said that BIS, as the National Standards Body should act as a facilitator for the industry by formulating Standards that support Zero defect, Zero effect and should emerge as a global player and pioneer in the field of standardization. He encouraged all concerned to pledge to make India a quality conscious nation and make Indian quality a matter of pride for every Indian.

He mentioned that the theme of the World Standards Day shares India’s vision for a better world with focus on standards and sustainable development, as the country is also striving to become a quality conscious nation with an emphasis on sustainability.

Shri Goyal said that with the mantra of quality and sustainability, India can create brand value for Indian products across the world. He opined that BIS must revise and add sustainability in the existing standards for the new standards they create as a part of National Action Plan.

He asked BIS to facilitate businesses and industries by ensuring safety, quality and cost competitiveness and liability of products. BIS should aim to be pioneer in the global world and beat out foreign and non-standard products, Shri Goyal added. In his message on further improvement in the functioning of BIS, the Minister said that BIS must look at the analysis and setup additional labs across the country and modernize the existing labs. He said that such mapping of labs has been done in past and he is confident that in next few months, BIS will ensure high quality modern labs for both the industry and consumers.

The inaugural function was presided over by Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Hon’ble Minister of State, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution & Environment, Forest & Climate Change wherein he appreciated the efforts made by BIS to involve stakeholders from government, industry, standard developers, academia, consumer groups etc in framing the comprehensive strategy document on national standardization i.e. Standards National Action Plan (SNAP) 2022-27 which is an action plan identifying emerging areas of standardization that support Government’s initiatives in the fields of Digital India, Smart Agriculture, Smart cities etc. He expressed hope that SNAP 2022-27 would have a forced multiplier effect on the national growth.

World Standards Day was celebrated in the Headquarters as well as in the 5 regional and 41 branch offices by organizing various activities such as Manak Manthan, Quality Walk and Quality Connect programmes, targeted to reach out to more than one lakh households with the message of quality consciousness. To commemorate the special occasion, BIS offices across the country were lit up in vibrant colours of the National Flag.

During the programme, insights on SNAP 2022-27 were shared by some eminent industry representatives. Further, representatives of eminent Educational Institutions such deliberated on the importance of standards in technical education. Technical Experts were also felicitated for their contribution in the field of standardization.

The theme for this year’s World Standards Day is ‘Shared Vision for a Better World’ with reference to the Sustainable Development Goals. Technical sessions on Standards for Sustainable Communities were held in the afternoon wherein presentations were made by experts and eminent personalities on topics of Circular Economy, Recycling of Plastics and Bio-degradable Plastic, Green Mobility, AYUSH Systems for good Health and Well-Being, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Sustainable Agricultural Practices, Sustainable Cooling and Affordable and Clean Energy.