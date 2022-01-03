SPMCIL pays dividend of Rs. 240.41 crore to Government of India for FY 2020-21 in compliance of DIPAM guidelines

New Delhi : The Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) has paid a Final Dividend of Rs. 240.41 crore to Government of India for F.Y. 2020-21 being 5% of Net worth of the Company as at 31st March 2021 [57% of Profit after Tax (PAT) for F.Y. 2020-21) in compliance of DIPAM guidelines.

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman received the dividend cheque from SPMCIL by Smt. Tripti P. Ghosh, CMD, and Shri Ajay Agarwal, Director (Finance), in presence of Shri Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and Ms. Meera Swarup, Special Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Finance.

SPMCIL has achieved the targets in the production of bank notes, coins, security paper, passports, security inks and other security products during the year 2020-21. SPMCIL has produced 8,288 million pieces of the Bank Notes, 2,757 million pieces of circulating coins, 6,870 Metric Ton (MT) Security Paper, 600.42 Metric Ton (MT) of security inks in 2020-21.

During the year 2020-21, the Revenue from Operations of the Company is Rs. 4,712.57 crore and Profit before Tax is Rs. 789.74 crore.