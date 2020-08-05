Special message about ongoing stronger winds and Extremely heavy rainfall spell over Mumbai

New Delhi: According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre/Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

Realized Rainfall over Mumbai during 0830 hrs IST till 1730 hrs IST of today 5th August, 2020: Extremely heavy rainfalls ( ≥ 20cm) have already been observed over parts of Mumbai: Colaba;: 22.9 cm, Santacruz: 8.8 cm.

Realized Surface Winds over Mumbai: Winds of 60-70 kmph have been reported over Colaba. The wind speed also increased upto 107kmph in gustiness during 1700-1715 hrs IST today over Colaba.

Forecast and Warning for Mumbai and neighbourhood–

Strong winds with speed reaching 70 Kmph along and off the Mumbai and adjoining Konkan coast likely to continue till 6th morning and gradually reduce there after.

Extremely heavy rainfalls also likely to continue over Mumbai tonight and reduce from tomorrow 6th August.

