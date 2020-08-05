New Delhi: According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre/Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

♦ The well marked low pressure area over north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal along with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto upper tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height persists. It is very likely to move west-northwest and weaken gradually during next 2 days.

♦ A trough runs from south Gujarat to the cyclonic circulation associated with the well marked low pressure area at mid & upper tropospheric levels.

♦ A cyclonic circulation lies over south Gujarat &neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels.

♦ A low pressure area is likely to develop over westcentral& adjoining north Bay of Bengal around 9th August, 2020.

♦ Strong southwesterly/westerly monsoonal flow over the Arabian sea with winds speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph along & off west coast at lower tropospheric levels very likely to continue to prevail during next 2 days.

Under the above favorable scenario :

Widespread rainfall with isolated/ scattered heavy to very heavy falls most likely to continue over Gujarat state, Konkan & Goa (including Mumbai) and Madhya Maharashtra (ghat areas) till 6th August and reduce thereafter; isolated extremely heavy falls likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 05th August and over Gujarat state on 05th August & 06thAugust. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls most likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic west Bengal, Jharkhand on 5th August 2020. Widespread rainfall (except Tamilnadu where isolated to scattered rainfall is likely ) with isolated heavy to very heavy falls also likely over Tamilnadu, Kerala and South Interior & Coastal Karnataka during next 4-5 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls likely over Coastal Karnataka on 05th, 08th, 09th August, over South interior Karnataka on 05th August; over Tamilnadu on 05th, 06th, 08th & 09th August; over Kerala &Mahe during 05-09th August, 2020.

♦ Moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over south Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Gujarat state, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Gangetic West Bengal.

