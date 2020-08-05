Odisha: 143 new COVID19 cases reported in Cuttack city Today

Cuttack: Out of the 166 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 143 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).. 112 cases from Malgodown containment area . Another 69 recoveries have been reported recently.

