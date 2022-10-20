Special Campaign 2.0: Surfacing the Way for Cleanliness and good governance Reducing compliance burden and promoting Ease of Living a key goal

New Delhi : The Government of India started Special campaign 2.0 on 02.10.2022. The campaign is being undertaken in all the organizations of the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Union Minister for Labour & Employment Sh. Bhupender Yadav and Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ms Arti Ahuja are conducting a weekly review of the activities under Special Campaign 2.0 with officials of the Ministry and field organizations.

The prime objective of the campaign is to ensure the disposal of pending matters in government offices and Ministries and, further include strengthening internal monitoring mechanisms, training officers in the record management and digitization of the physical records for improved record management.

The Special Campaign 2.0 is being carried out in two phases- Preparatory phase: 14.09.2022-30.09.2022 & Implementation phase: 02.10.2022-31.10.2022. The focus areas under Campaign 2.0 involves MP’s references, References from state Governments, Inter-Ministerial References, Parliamentary Assurances, PMO References, Public Grievances and Appeals thereof, Record Management and review of the existing rules and procedures to reduce compliance burden and promote ease of living to the citizens.

Comprehensive planning and monitoring of cleanliness, space management and beautification of the ministry and all the field offices formed part of preparatory phase and a total of 1248 campaign sites were identified along with other monitorable parameters. In the implementation phase, the data is being collected on a daily basis and a Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) portal was created for quick redressal of issues.

The progress report of the activities carried out under the Special Campaign 2.0 in the Ministry of Labour and Employment till date is as follows:

Few innovative and best practices undertaken by the Ministry of Labour and Employment during the Special Campaign 2.0 are as follows:

Filming of 115 yrs. old DGMS office (Dhanbad) and residential buildings, library, meeting hall, etc. by the team of Doordarshan. The record room, having the safe custody of more than 100 yrs. old records, along with the monorail man riding system, deployed at MOONIDIH colliery & digitization activities were also covered.

Provisioning of the in-house nursery after clearing approx. 2000 sq. ft. area of debris of old building and subsequent plantation of hundreds of medicinal plants by EPFO, Gorakhpur.

Providing wheelchair facilities to old age visitors in approx. 200 m walkway from the office gate to the reception area by EPFO, Gorakhpur.

Special campaign 2.0 is still in progress and aims to ensure cleanliness and speedy disposal of all pending matters in government offices.