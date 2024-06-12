Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman assumes charge as the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs

Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman assumed charge today as the Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs in New Delhi.

Smt. Sitharaman was greeted at the office in North Block by Finance Secretary Dr. T.V. Somanathan and other Secretaries of the Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs.

She expressed her sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for giving her the opportunity to work as the Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister again and serve India and its people under his guidance.

Smt. Sitharaman acknowledged the strong leadership and development-oriented governance in the last 10 years, which have driven transformative changes across various sectors and created a robust and resilient economy.

After assuming charge, the Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs was briefed on the ongoing policy issues by the Secretaries of the different departments of the Ministry of Finance & Corporate Affairs.

She noted that the government is fully committed to ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for its citizens and will continue to take further steps in this regard.

Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman also stated that the reforms undertaken since 2014 will continue, which will further provide macroeconomic stability and growth for India. She also highlighted India’s commendable growth story in recent years amidst global challenges and noted that there is an optimistic economic outlook for the coming years.

She urged the departments to advance the NDA government’s development agenda with renewed vigour and ensure responsive policymaking to achieve the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Union Finance Minister also said that the government believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ and called for the continued support and cooperation of all stakeholders, including industry leaders, regulators, and the citizens, to ensure a strong and vibrant economy.