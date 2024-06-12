CSIR-NIScPR and Global Health Strategies Organize Workshop on Science and Technology Communication

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR) organized a workshop on ‘Science and Technology Communication’ in collaboration with Global Health Strategies (GHS) on 11th June 2024 at Pusa campus, New Delhi.

The CSIR-NIScPR is a constituent laboratory under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. The organized workshop is a one-of-a-kind initiative that brought together science communicators, scientists and educators from various backgrounds to discuss how scientists and researchers can interact with the media and use social media platforms to communicate technical evidence and research in simpler terms.

Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NIScPR, while addressing the workshop emphasized the need for such collaborative efforts to promote scientific understanding. She also highlighted the need to continue such initiatives in the future to ensure continued growth.

Dr. Rajni Kant Srivastava, Senior Advisor, Global Health Strategies & Former Head, Policy and Communications Division, ICMR HQ and Director, ICMR-RMRC Gorakhpur commended the CSIR-NIScPR and ICMR’s collaborative efforts in training scientists in science communication.

Mapping our communications needs, Understanding the Media Landscape in India and Understanding Messaging for Journalists and Mastering Media Interactions and Making S&T Go Viral: Communications for social media and Mastering Social Media Content were some of the themes discussed at the workshop.