Smart India Hackathon at Centurion University concludes, 6 teams declared winners

Smart India Hackathon is an initiative run by the Ministry of Education & AICTE in which 75 renowned colleges were selected as Nodal Centers across India by MoE. Centurion University was selected as one of the nodal center to facilitate the Smart India Hackathon Hardware edition. 21 teams consisting of 126 students & mentors had worked for 5days continuously to provide solutions on 5 problems given by Indo Tibetan Border Police from 25th to 29th August 2022.

The grand finale of Smart India Hackathon (SIH) Hardware edition held at Centurion University concluded with six teams being declared winners.

Prof. D.N Rao, Vice President, Centurion University handed over the prize money of Rs. 1 lakh each to winner teams during the concluding function amidst presence of winners and the panel of judges both internal and eminent experts of Indo Tibetan Border Police. Vice chancellor of the university Professor Supriya Pattanayak and other faculty members were also present.

All hailed the innovative ideas of participating students at SIH. Altogether 23 judges including internal judges and Indo Tibetan Border Police carried out many rounds of evaluation of the prototype/models of the participants who took part in the event.

The five day event organised by the Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education concluded after many rounds of evaluation by a panel of judges and a separate set of jury.

The Jury comprised of Sh. Prakash Chandra, Sh. Sudhir Yadav, Prof. Shubhendra Baliarsingh, Sh. Kamalesh Kumar Sharma, Sh. Awdhesh Singh Yadav, Dr. Priyanka Mishra, Prof. Manas Padhi, Dr. Santosh Satpathy, Sh. Kamalesh Kumar Sharma, Sh. Awdhesh Singh Yadav, Dr. Priyanka Mishra, Prof. Manas Padhi, Dr. Santosh Satpathy, Dr. Naveen Agrawal, Dr. Vinod Kumar, Mrs. Itishree Mohapatra, Mr. Satya Prakash Rout, Mr. Ravi Prakash Gupta, Sh. Vikash Kumar, Sh. Kulwant Singh, Dr. Harish Chandra Mohanto, Mr Manish Kumar Singh, Mr. Gautam Chauhan.

The winner for problem –

Potable Accommodation/Electricity Infrastructural Water at forward locations – Team SARDAS ELECTRICAL

Good quality of food/fresh food which can be stored using latest technology – Team ALPHA

All weather good quality clothing for troops- Team ACHYUTAM

Develop a Ready to use first aid kits – Team AL-FA and Team EUNOIA are joint winners

Indigenous monitoring receiver – Team UCHIHA