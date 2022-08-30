Jindal Stainless wins ‘Emerging Steel Company of the Year’Award atIndia Steel Conference 2022

Mumbai : Jindal Stainless won the ‘Emerging Steel Company of the Year’ award atthe India Steel Conference 2022 and Steel Users Federation of India (SUFI) Steel Awards 2021 organised in association with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Hon’ble Minister of Forest and Culture, Government of Maharashtra, Shri Sudhir Mungatiwar graced the event as the Chief Guest. The award was presented to the Company by Principal Chief Commissioner of Customs Mumbai-I, Shri Pramod K Agrawal (IRS) and Chairman, Mumbai Port Authority and Indian Ports Association, Shri Rajiv Jalota (IAS). Several industry stalwarts were present at the event including representatives from Tata Steel, JSPL, JSW Steel, AM/NS, Welspun Corp Ltd., L&T Construction, APL Apollo Tubes, etc.

Acknowledging this achievement,Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Mr Abhyuday Jindal said,“We are honoured to receive this accolade at such a prestigious gathering of India Incchampions at the BSE premises.Jindal Stainless is dedicatedly workingtowards building a sustainable future for the country. With our world-class quality products, multinational presence, and a deep sense of customer satisfaction, we have brought Indian stainless steel manufacturing on the world stage.I also express my gratitude to the Indian government for their untiring efforts to reshape the Indian infrastructure into a robust and sustainable one. We will continue to support these efforts and stand steadfast in our commitment to fuel the Indian growth story.”

During a panel discussion at the conference titled,‘Changing Dynamics of Indian Steel Industry’industry experts and thought leaders deliberated on various challenges and opportunities of the steel and stainless steel industry, and the way forward. Jindal Stainless emphasized on the importance of stainless steel as a key sustainable raw material for several critical projects of national importance,and long-lasting and eco-friendly material for modern-day home and industrial solutions. The Company is working towards developing a self-sustainable ecosystem for the domestic stainless steel industry, while training young professionals and tapping into newer applications for stainless steel.