Bhubaneswar: Six-time MLA from Bhanjanagar Bikram Keshari Arukha elected new speaker of Odisha Assembly. Former Parliamentary Affairs Minister and BJD MLA from Bhanjanagar constituency, Bikram Keshari Arukha, was elected as the Speaker of Odisha Assembly on Monday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had brought a motion to elect Bikram Keshari Arukha as Speaker. The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs had also supported the proposal. After the verbal vote, Arukha was announced as the Speaker by Deputy Speaker Rajani Kant Singh.

SN Patro had recently resigned from the post of Assembly Speaker due to health issues.