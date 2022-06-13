India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 195.19 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 195.19 Cr (1,95,19,81,150) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,50,56,366 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.51 Cr (3,51,48,286) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,07,764 2nd Dose 1,00,50,209 Precaution Dose 54,11,036 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,20,731 2nd Dose 1,76,01,591 Precaution Dose 92,14,027 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,51,48,286 2nd Dose 1,94,72,762 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,98,65,545 2nd Dose 4,70,00,805 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,76,46,418 2nd Dose 49,50,53,984 Precaution Dose 15,39,266 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,33,44,863 2nd Dose 19,20,24,445 Precaution Dose 18,25,095 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,71,67,853 2nd Dose 11,98,40,643 Precaution Dose 2,09,45,827 Precaution Dose 3,89,35,251 Total 1,95,19,81,150

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 47,995. Active cases now constitute 0.11% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.68%. 4,592 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,57,335.

8,084 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,49,418 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.51 Cr (85,51,08,879) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.21% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.24%.