India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 195.19 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 195.19 Cr (1,95,19,81,150) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,50,56,366 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.51 Cr (3,51,48,286) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,07,764
2nd Dose 1,00,50,209
Precaution Dose 54,11,036
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,20,731
2nd Dose 1,76,01,591
Precaution Dose 92,14,027
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,51,48,286
2nd Dose 1,94,72,762
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,98,65,545
2nd Dose 4,70,00,805
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,76,46,418
2nd Dose 49,50,53,984
Precaution Dose 15,39,266
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,33,44,863
2nd Dose 19,20,24,445
Precaution Dose 18,25,095
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,71,67,853
2nd Dose 11,98,40,643
Precaution Dose 2,09,45,827
Precaution Dose 3,89,35,251
Total 1,95,19,81,150

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 47,995. Active cases now constitute 0.11% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.68%. 4,592 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,57,335.

 

8,084 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,49,418 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.51 Cr (85,51,08,879) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.21% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.24%.

 

Odisha Diary bureau
