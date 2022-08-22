SILK MARK aims at generic promotion of Silk and building brand equity of Indian Silk at home and abroad, Says MoS Textiles Smt. Darshana Jardosh

New Delhi : Minster of State for Textiles and Railways Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh inaugurated the SILK MARK EXPO, in the presence of Shri. Upendra Prasad Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles ( MOT) and Shri. Rajit Ranjan Okhandiar IFS, CEO & Member Secretary, Central Silk Board, MOT here today. The exihibition is organised by Silk Mark Organization of India (SMOI) a Society, sponsored by Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles ,Govt. of India.

Speaking on the occasion Smt. Darshna Jardosh mentioned that with Indian Textiles standing in the cusp of a global opportunity, Central Silk Board has ushered in a new regime to ensure that Silk Products carries specific markings about its contents for pro-consumer information through a process of labeling. Elaborating further She said that a scheme has been enacted in the name of “Silk Mark” by the Silk Mark Organization of India. The Minister said that Silk Mark is aimed at generic promotion of silk and building brand equity of Indian Silk at home and abroad. It is also protecting the interests of not only the silk consumers but all stake holders of silk value chain including farmers, reelers, twisters manufacturers and traders of pure silk, She added.

The Minister further stated that the purpose behind these Exihibitions is to protect our rich heritage and to empower the women weavers and workers engaged in the silk sector with greater opportunities to earn a better living. She said that government is taking many steps to promote this industry.

Smt Jardosh also interacted with exihibitors and weavers and bought the exquisite Silk products.

Silk Mark is a Quality Assurance Label, which signifies that the product to which it is affixed is made of pure silk. It can be affixed to Silk yarn, Sarees, Dress Materials, Made ups, furnishing materials and other silk products which are made up of 100% Natural silk. With more than 4300 members and over 4.3 crore Silk Mark labeled products are in the market, ‘Silk Mark Organisation Of India’ is spearheading the quality movement in silk, the Assurance of Purity to Silk fraternity. The affixation of this mark will highlight qualifying standards, which will eventually build consumer confidence in both domestic and export markets besides uniting the silk fraternity together.

Silk Mark Expos have proved as a powerful tool for the promotion of Silk Mark. There are 39 Exhibitors from 12 states participating in this Expo starting from the 22nd August, 2022 till 28th August, 2022.