Signature 24 Productions Announces About ‘Signature 2021’ Calendar With Babushaan

Bhubaneswar: Signature 2020 had gained popularity with the star studded calendar in Odisha in January 2020 with Babushaan as the cover face. Signature 2020 was the annual signature calendar of Signature 24 Productions founded by Joyeeta Today.



Today the company announced about Signature 2021 with Babushaan yet again however the theme and further details have not yet been disclosed. The shoot for the calendar is set to take place in odisha in the coming week and will launch on the first week of January 2021.

