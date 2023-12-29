Shri Dharmendra Pradhan interacts with the faculty and students of IIM Jammu

New Delhi,29th December: Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today interacted with the student community for an in-depth discussion on the ViksitBharat@2047 initiative which is aimed at shaping the educational and skill development landscape in India by the year 2047. The discussion with students revolved around this long-term vision of the government and its several initiatives, aligning the educational landscape with the overall broad goals of the nation.

While speaking at the occasion, Shri Pradhan expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his governance philosophy, the approach of uplifting those at the bottom of the pyramid, the Sabka Saath—Sabka Vikas model, the need for promoting education in mother tongue and drawing pride, inspiration and confidence from Bharatiyata.

The Prime Minister’s welfarism model is a case study, he highlighted. Shri Pradhan also encouraged the students and faculty of the Institution to examine it minutely and come up with long-term case studies on the unique propositions and possibilities of Jammu & Kashmir. He also stressed the importance of the next 25 years when with Sabka Prayas (everyone’s participation), the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047 will be realised.

While answering questions from the students, he mentioned the quality education initiatives that the Government is planning and implementing to ensure equal access to education as a part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. During the interaction, Shri Pradhan mentioned the importance of artificial intelligence in holistic development.

During his visit, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan conducted a detailed assessment of IIM Jammu’s Jagti campus construction progress, acknowledging the institute’s commitment to academic excellence, research, and fostering future leaders. He also visited and lauded the state-of-the-art library at the institute and the advanced facilities available there to provide a comprehensive learning ecosystem.