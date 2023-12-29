Paper industry to continue to prosper as the country grows economically: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Sh. Piyush Goyal

New Delhi,29th December: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal said that the paper industry will continue to prosper as the country grows economically. While addressing the 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Paper Traders Associations in India (FPTA) in New Delhi today, Shri Goyal said that the recyclable and sustainable nature of paper makes it a vital component of the circular economy.

Recognizing the significance of the paper industry, Shri Goyal highlighted its integral role as a carrier of knowledge, history, literature, and an essential medium in everyday life. He noted that in the digital era, paper continues to hold a prominent position, offering accessibility and serving multifaceted purposes including communication, branding, packaging, and much more.

Shri Goyal said that the Government is doing more for the world of business and expanding the economy. Underlining the need for competitive quality and service, the Minister outlined a strategic pathway for the industry, emphasizing the importance of integrated mills, economies of scale, and fostering innovation. He stressed sustainability as a crucial factor, encouraging the industry to focus on paper manufacturing from recycled materials and ensuring the ecological balance through responsible practices.

Shri Goyal underscored the significance of ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in expanding domestic production capacity and urged for the development of new grades of paper to replace single-use plastics. He further highlighted the enormous potential for exports, particularly through innovative packaging solutions, urging collaboration with institutions like the Indian Institute of Packaging to produce sustainable and high-quality paper products.

Addressing the concerns raised by certain sections of the industry regarding paper imports, Shri Goyal urged for specific details and suggested them to reach out to the Director General of Trade Remedies to address any malpractices. He emphasized the government’s commitment to balance the interests of all stakeholders while acknowledging the potential for increased investment in domestic paper manufacturing.

In his closing remarks, the Minister commended the paper industry representatives as torchbearers of New India’s aspirations and contributors to the nation’s growth story. He reiterated the collective vision to propel India towards becoming a developed nation, underscoring the industry’s pivotal role in this transformative journey.