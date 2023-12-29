Union Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal releases ‘E-Commerce Exports Handbook for MSMEs’

New Delhi,29th December: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal released the comprehensive “E-Commerce Exports Handbook for MSMEs” prepared by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in New Delhi today. The Minister said that the Handbook, a significant initiative supporting the objectives of Foreign Trade Policy 2023, will prove to be a definitive guide for MSMEs seeking to harness e-commerce platforms for expanding their exports.

During the launch event, Shri Goyal highlighted the collaborative effort involving various ministries and private sector stakeholders in developing this handbook. The handbook, envisioned as a one-stop repository, provides detailed insights into strategies for promoting exports via e-commerce, facilitating MSMEs to venture into global markets effectively.

The Minister said that India’s traditional products like ‘Shree Anna’ (millets) and numerous other agricultural goods hold substantial demand across the globe, especially in regions with a significant Indian diaspora. He noted that through e-commerce, our goal is to bridge the gap and connect Indian MSMEs, craftsmen, farmers, and food processors with global markets. Shri Goyal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering an environment conducive to entrepreneurship, echoing Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Wed in India’ initiative. This initiative aims to position India as a premier wedding destination, aligning seamlessly with the e-commerce promotion of traditional Indian goods, catering to diverse requirements for weddings.

Shri Goyal further announced that the benefit of the Scheme for Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) would be extended to courier and postal exports and for this, the necessary IT framework and other enablers are being put in place. He further emphasized that this step should help the SME sectors to take advantage of Government schemes, further pushing the e-Commerce exports and boosting overall export growth from the country to achieve the target of 1 trillion USD merchandise exports by 2030.

The comprehensive handbook, initially released in four languages namely English, Hindi, Gujarati and Kannada, will be translated into all official languages across India, ensuring accessibility and benefitting consumers, entrepreneurs, farmers, and women entrepreneurs looking to contribute significantly to trade and commerce.

To further supplement, the Department of Commerce’s efforts to hand hold, promote new and first-time exporters and other MSME producers to export from India, especially through the E-Commerce route, an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between DGFT and Shiprocket, an E-Commerce enabler for holding capacity building and handholding sessions, as part of the E-Commerce outreach conducted by DGFT Regional Authorities under its Districts as Export Hubs Initiative. This is part of the DGFT’s collaboration with different E-Commerce platforms/enablers to hold training sessions in districts across the country with focus on promoting E-Commerce exports. The E-Commerce exports handbook for MSME will be a key resource for creating awareness on E-Commerce exports through these outreach events in the districts.

India’s Foreign Trade Policy 2023 has a stated objective to support Cross-border E-Commerce exports. The policy focuses on empowering artisans, weavers, craftsmen, and MSMEs. An Inter-Ministerial Working Group has also been constituted to address the challenges of E-Commerce Exporters and provide comprehensive solutions. E-Commerce exports is one of the key focus areas in the Foreign Trade Policy.

The release of the Handbook also saw the participation of Director General of Foreign Trade, Shri Santosh Sarangi; Development Commissioner (MSME) Dr. Rajneesh; Additional Director General, Department of Posts, Shri Prannoy Sharma; and senior officers from the Department of Commerce.