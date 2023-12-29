Union Power Minister Shri R. K. Singh Lays Foundation Stone for new Interdisciplinary Centre for Energy Research (ICER) Building at IISc Bengaluru

New Delhi,29th December: Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shri R. K. Singh laid the foundation stone for the new Interdisciplinary Centre for Energy Research (ICER) building at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru today. The event marks a crucial step towards shaping the future of energy research and sustainable technologies.

ICER’s research initiatives focus on a spectrum of renewable energy domains, including Net Zero Technology development for Green Hydrogen, sCo2, Power and Turbine, Clean Coal technology, pioneering research and development activities on green energy technologies such as the generation of hydrogen and other bio fuels from biomass, advance batteries and energy storage systems & sustainable technologies.

This new chapter at ICER, driven by knowledge, curiosity, and collective endeavour, serves as an epicentre for scientific breakthroughs and transformative change, resonating with the Hon’ble PM’s vision of a technologically empowered and self-reliant India.

The project is supported by the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The proposed new building aims to replace the aging infrastructure currently housing ICER, providing a modern, technologically advanced facility spanning ground plus three floors. It will encompass laboratories, classrooms, seminar rooms, meeting spaces, a library and computational facilities.

The PFC has sanctioned assistance of Rs. 60.74 crores for the project. The CPWD is scheduled to complete its construction by March, 2026.

Shri K.J. George, Minister of Energy, Government of Karnataka, Shri P.C. Mohan, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha Central constituency, Bengaluru, Shri Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha South constituency, Indian Institute of Science Director Prof Govindan Rangarajan, Bengaluru, Shri Gaurav Gupta, Addl. Chief Secretary, Govt. of Karnataka, Shri Manoj Sharma, Director (Commercial), PFC & Shri Ali Shah, Executive Director, CSR, PFC were among those present on the occasion.