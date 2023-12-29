Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) (CRC) Samba –Jammu (PDUNIPPD) inaugurated

New Delhi,29th December: In a momentous event that marked a significant stride towards inclusivity and empowerment, the Lt. Governor Shri Manoj Sinha of Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir inaugurated the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for Skill Development, Rehabilitation & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) (CRC) in Samba – Jammu by unveiling of the commemorative plaque, marking the official opening of CRC Jammu. The inauguration ceremony, held today at Second Extension, Gandhi Nagar,Green Belt Jammu-180004 witnessed the convergence of esteemed dignitaries, government officials, and representatives from the disability community. CRC Samba – Jammu, an initiative by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt. of India, is poised to become a beacon of hope and progress for persons with disabilities in the region.

The centre aims to provide comprehensive support, skill development, and rehabilitation services to empower individuals with disabilities and facilitate their integration into mainstream society. Shri Rajeev Sharma, Joint Secretary Department of empowerment of persons with disabilities Ministry of Social justice & Empowerment, Government of India of India, highlighted the importance of such initiatives in fostering an inclusive society. He stated, “The Composite Regional Centre is a testament to our commitment to creating an environment where persons with disabilities can thrive. This centre will not only provide essential services but also serve as a hub for skill development, promoting self-reliance and empowerment.”

The ceremony featured a symbolic laying of the foundation stone, at the land allotted by state department for the construction of permanent building of CRC signifying the commencement of a new chapter in the journey towards a more accessible and inclusive society. The Governor, along with key officials, also toured the facility, witnessing first-hand the state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities that CRC Samba – Jammu offers. Ms. Sheetal Nanda Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department J&K stated that CRC Jammu is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life for persons with disabilities in the region, offering a range of services such as rehabilitation, skill training, assistive technology, and community-based rehabilitation. Dr. Rohnika Sharma, Director CRC, Jammu extends a sincere gratitude to Lt. Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, and all stakeholders for their unwavering support in realizing the vision of CRC Samba – Jammu. The journey ahead promises to be one of empowerment, inclusion, and positive transformation.