SHGs kiosk inaugurated in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: For easy marketing produces of SHGs functioning across Jagatsinghpur district a kiosk was inaugurated at municipality market complex here on Thursday. District collector Saroj Kumar Mishra inaugurated the outlet jointly monitored by ORMAS and District Rural Development Agency [DRDA] in collaboration with few active SHGs. While speaking at inauguration event collector Mishra said that usually SHGs products are sold in Palishree Mela held in several fairs and festivals celebrated in different locations. A permanent outlet had been requiring to function at district headquarters for fetching SHGs products throughout the year, acting on the requirement we started a permanent SHG Kiosk at Jagatsinghpur headquarters so as products SHGs women mainly handloom goods, foodstuffs, handmade articles, would be sold here and efforts are on to begin more such outlets in several locations in Jagatsinghpur district, Collector said. among others project director DRDA Saroj Kanta Mohanty, ORMAS deputy CEO Satya Sundar Sivaram Paital, lead bank manage Satish Patra, Deputy General Manager NABARD B B Mohanty, Jagatsinghpur municipality executive officer Bimal Kumar Lenka, members from several SHGs were attended the inaugural function.

