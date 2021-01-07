Odisha: Virtual Training of Supervisors and Anganwadi Workers

Bhubaneswar: An epoch-making change has been introduced by the Department of Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti (DWCD&MS), Government of Odisha in giving Job Course

training to the Newly Recruited and untrained ICDS Supervisors and the Anganwadi Workers(AWWs) even during the shutdowns owing to the Covid-19 pandemic situation across the state.

All the ICDS training programmes were suspended since mid-March 2020 due to Covid-19 restriction. Hence, to develop basic understanding among the frontline workers on delivering

key health and nutrition services with precautionary measures, a 4-dayvirtual orientation programme for 60 AWWs of Kalahandi and Bolangir District was conducted on a trial basis from

19th to 22nd October 2020 with the session facilitation support from the Trainers of Home Economic Training Centre (HETC), Barpali.

The AWWs were thoughtfully selected for the virtual training in consultation with concerned District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) considering access of the AWWs to an Android Phone and

Internet. During the feedback sessions the response from the participants were found to be remarkably encouraging. They were delighted to undergo training from home besides getting

Odia handouts of all the presentations as a ready reckoner.

This has led a way to the department for conducting virtual trainings for untrained AWWs in other districts and for the untrained Supervisors. Accordingly, training plan was developed to organise another 8 batches of virtual trainings for AWWs with the session facilitation support from the Trainers of 2 Government HETC (Barpali and Bhubaneswar) and 2 batches for

Supervisors by Middle Level Training Centre (MLTC) covering 90 participants in each batch. The training was conducted from 24th 27thNovember and 1st to 4thDecember 2020 and was also

found to be a great success and strengthened the confidence level of the trainers for virtual training.

Looking at the determination and satisfactory performance of the MLTC and both the HETC during phase II training (from 24th to 27th November 2020), decision was taken for conducting

Job Course Training in a virtual mode starting from 1st December 2020. Thus, the training plan and module was developed with support of the Trainers adhering to NIPCCD guideline. The

duration of the training was limited to 2 hours and 30 minutes in the afternoon, so that the participants can carry-out their regular activities. The number of days was increased to 45 days

covering 26 days syllabus, which was rationally planned without compromising with the content of the syllabus. Odia Power Point Presentations were prepared for training and sharing with the

participants for reference.

Some of the highlights of the training are (feedback from participants):

 The Supervisors and AWWs are exposed to modern technology.

 As the training is being conducting from 2.00 PM to4.30 PM which is a convenient time

for them, they can attend the programme conveniently.

 The post launch training is helping the AWWs to manage their Anganwadi Centre (AWC) related activities.

 As they are attending the training programme from home, they can manage their time between family and job.

Lastly, the wholehearted support and cooperation of concerned DWCD&MS Officials and valuable guidance from Joint Director, SIRD &PR and Centre In-charge of HETC Barpali and

Bhubaneswar has helped the programme achieving the success.

