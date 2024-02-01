Shahid Kapoor Embraces Refreshing Change with ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ – A Departure from Intense Roles

New Delhi, 1 February: Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor is set to break away from his streak of intense roles, opting for a delightful departure with the upcoming romantic comedy, “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.” Paired opposite the talented Kriti Sanon, the film marks Kapoor’s return to the romance genre, known for his previous hits like “Ishq Vishq,” “Chup Chup Ke,” and the iconic “Jab We Met.”

Expressing his desire for a change, Kapoor shared at the film’s promotional event, “I was wondering why I haven’t done a love story for a long time. It often happens that you get back-to-back films from a similar space. But I wanted to do something different. The word ‘different’ is defined by this film because the subject is so unique that I never imagined doing it. So it is a very fresh and different concept for me.”

The actor highlighted that “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” offers a breath of fresh air with its unique and refreshing storyline. Kapoor’s decision to step into the light-hearted romantic comedy genre reflects his versatility as an actor and his eagerness to explore diverse roles in the film industry.

As the anticipation builds for this romantic comedy, fans are eager to witness Shahid Kapoor’s charm and chemistry with Kriti Sanon on the big screen. “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” is poised to captivate audiences with its distinct narrative, promising a delightful cinematic experience.