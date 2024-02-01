Abhinav Bindra Named Torch Bearer for Paris 2024 Olympics, Eager to Illuminate Global Spirit of Peace and Perseverance

New Delhi, [1 February]: Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra announced today that he has been chosen as one of the torch bearers for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Bindra, a symbol of India’s excellence in sports, expressed his excitement and pride in being selected for this prestigious role.

Excited to share that I’ll be a torch bearer for the @paris2024 Olympic Games , a beacon of peace and perseverance across the globe. This flame represents our collective spirit and the power of dreams. A great privilege and honour! #OlympicTorch #Paris2024 #wecarrytheflame 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kizpgHXlzP — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) February 1, 2024

The Olympic torch relay is a tradition that symbolizes the unity of nations and the spirit of the Games. Bindra’s participation in this symbolic event adds another layer of significance, reflecting not only his individual achievements but also the collective dreams and aspirations of the global sporting community.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, and Bindra’s role as a torch bearer adds an extra element of anticipation and pride for the Indian sports fraternity. As the countdown to the Games begins, Bindra’s involvement is expected to inspire athletes and fans alike, highlighting the enduring power of dreams and the pursuit of excellence in the world of sports.