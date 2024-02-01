Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah hails the Union Budget as the one that draws the roadmap to achieve Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of a Developed Bharat by 2047

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah hailed the Union Budget as the one that draws the roadmap to achieve Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of a Developed Bharat by 2047.

In a series of posts on X, Shri Amit Shah said that the Union Budget draws the roadmap to achieve PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of a Developed Bharat by 2047. The budget speech sheds light on the milestones achieved by the Modi govt in the last 10 years on its journey to make Bharat the foremost nation in every sector during the Amrit Kaal. On the very foundation of these feats, the magnificent edifice of a Viksit Bharat is being built. My heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for leading the nation through this journey of excellence and to Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji for the insightful budget speech.

Shri Shah added that Viksit Bharat Budget of the Modi Government, which is dedicated to farmers, has brought new opportunities for prosperity of farmers of the country. He said that inspired by Modi Ji’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, this budget has encouraged aatmanirbharta in oilseeds on one hand, while on the other hand, focus has been laid on development of dairy sector and use of Nano-DAP. He said that Modi government is providing financial assistance to 11.8 crore farmers and protection to 4 crore farmers through crop insurance. He added that our farmers will become financially strong and prosperous by important decisions taken in the budget regarding modern storage and establishing effective supply chain. Shri Shah said, I express my gratitude to Modi ji for increasing target of making 3 crore Lakhpati Didi.

Union Home Minister said that this budget of Modi government will give new energy to the tourism sector. He said, in the budget, incentives and long-term interest-free loans will be given to the states for the development of historical and cultural sites to promote tourism, which will strengthen the economy of the tourism sector and create new employment opportunities. Shri Shah thanked PM Modi for the historic decisions like starting air connectivity in Lakshadweep and other islands and connecting them with the mainstream.

Shri Amit Shah said that with the Union Interim Budget 2024 Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji sets the stage for a paradigm shift in the ongoing technological revolution in our nation. The provision for the one lakh crore corpus fund for technology will not only leverage our research and development prowess but will also encourage youths from humble backgrounds to take on the challenge of bringing a meaningful change in society using technology as a medium.

Home Minister also added that the Union Budget 2024 is a document that brings to the fore PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s role as a statesman par excellence, who is leading the nation on the path of greatness while bolstering the values of cooperative federalism. The decision to provide a total of ₹75,000 crore interest-free loans to the states for the next five decades will prove a game changer in fortifying centre-state relations. It will also ensure that no region is left behind in the great Bharat that Modi Ji has envisioned.

Shri Amit Shah said that while the Modi government has increased the budget by 11.1% to a record Rs 11.11 lakh crore to make the country’s infrastructure world class, it has also announced three major railway corridors under PM Gati Shakti to improve logistics efficiency and reduce costs. It has presented before the countrymen the new outline of India of future. He added that today, under the leadership of Modi ji, the pace of highway construction in the country has increased three times and the number of airports has also more than doubled. Today, modern Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat trains have also become the pride of new India.

Union Home Minister said that ‘Suryoday Yojana’, reflecting the visionof the Prime Minister, will enable one crore families to generate electricity by installing solar energy systems at their homes. They will get 300 units of free electricity per month and this will also save them 15,000 to 18,000rupees annually.

Shri Amit Shah said that Modi ji has so far provided free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to more than 30 crore people under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. He said that today, in the budget, an important decision was taken to link ASHA and Anganwadi workers and assistants with Ayushman Yojana, so that these people will also be able to avail the benefit of free treatment. Besides, in this budget, an important decision has also been taken to promote vaccination of girls aged 9 to 14 years to prevent ‘cervical cancer’.

Home Minister said that the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has increased the income tax exemption which was Rs 2.2 lakh in the year 2013-14 to Rs 7 lakh in 10 years. He said that this decision has also increased the confidence of income tax payers in the government and their number has increased by 2.4 times. Besides, the collection of direct taxes has also increased three times.