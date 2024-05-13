Odia OrbitOdishaOdisha Breaking News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls upon voters in Odisha to exercise their franchise

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls upon voters in Odisha to exercise their franchise; tweets, “Assembly Elections commence in Odisha today. I call upon the people of this state to cast their franchise in large numbers. Your vote is your voice—let it be heard loudly and clearly”

 

