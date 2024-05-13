Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls upon voters in Odisha to exercise their franchise; tweets, “Assembly Elections commence in Odisha today. I call upon the people of this state to cast their franchise in large numbers. Your vote is your voice—let it be heard loudly and clearly”

ଆଜି ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ବିଧାନସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି। ମୁଁ ରାଜ୍ୟବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମତାଧିକାର ସାବ୍ୟସ୍ତ କରିବାକୁ ଆହ୍ବାନ କରୁଛି । ଆପଣଙ୍କ ଭୋଟ୍ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ସ୍ଵର- ଏହାକୁ ଦୃଢ଼ ଓ ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ଭାବେ ଉତ୍ତୋଳନ କରନ୍ତୁ । — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2024