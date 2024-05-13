Voting begins for first phase of Odisha Assembly elections simultaneously with fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Bhubaneswar: Voting begins for Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and the first phase of Odisha Assembly elections simultaneously with fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. All 175 seats of Andhra Pradesh Assembly and 28 seats of Odisha Assembly going to polls today.

There are a total of 21 parliamentary constituencies and 147 assembly constituencies in the state. Voting will be held in 4 parliamentary constituencies and 28 assembly constituencies in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.