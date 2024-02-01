JD(S) and BJP Forge Alliance for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Ex-PM Deve Gowda Confirms Joint Endeavor

BENGALURU, 1 February: In a significant political development, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda announced on Thursday that the JD(S) and BJP would be joining forces for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Speaking with confidence, the former Prime Minister revealed that both parties would be contesting together in all 28 parliamentary seats in Karnataka.

Gowda expressed his assurance in the alliance, stating, “Both of us, JD(S) and BJP, will fight the (2024 Lok Sabha) elections together. We will contest in all the 28 seats (of Karnataka). You will see the outcome after the elections.”

This collaboration between JD(S) and BJP comes after the JD(S) officially joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September of the previous year. The alliance was solidified during a meeting between H D Kumaraswamy, the former Prime Minister’s son and prominent JD(S) leader, with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda in New Delhi.

The political landscape in Karnataka is expected to witness a notable shift with this coalition, as the two parties, traditionally considered political rivals, unite for a common electoral goal. As the anticipation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections builds, all eyes are on this strategic alliance and its potential impact on the political dynamics of the state.