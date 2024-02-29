Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi visits Getalsud Dam at Ranchi, Jharkhand for reviewing of Cage Farming

Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi visited Getalsud Dam in Ranchi, Jharkhand, to review the progress of cage farming. This initiative was undertaken in collaboration with the Jharkhand Department of Fisheries.

Getalsud Reservior located in Ranchi, Jharkhand is a hub for cage culture for Pangasius and Tilapia fish species. Fish farmers practising cage culture from sixteen surrounding villages are members of fisheries cooperative societies. They use GI pipes or modular cages. Their Average production per cage is 3-4 tons and overall profit is more than Rs.4 lakhs per annum with reservoir cage culture.

Cage culture, was initiated in 2012-13, has seen significant success with 365 cages installed under the Blue Revolution, RKVY and PMMSY. These cages cultivate Tilapia, Pangasius and the critical activity of reservoir stocking with 25 lakh fingerlings annually was accomplished to enhance fish population. The market linkage is already established as the locally produced fish is sold in the nearby market. The fishermen sold it at an average price of Rs. 120.00/kg, contributing to the economic well-being of the region.

Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, during his visit interacted with cage fish farmers to understand their issues and challenges. He highlighted the immense potential of India’s vast reservoir resources, estimated at 32 lakh hectares that is currently underutilized for fish production.

Under the CSS on Blue Revolution: Integrated Development and Management of Fisheries Scheme launched by Department of Fisheries, during 2015-16 to 2019-20 approved a total of 14,022 cages. At a total project cost of Rs. 420 crores and 44,908 unit of cages have been approved under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) with a total project cost of Rs.1292.53 crore.

Secretary, Department of Fisheries, also visited the cage fabrication site at Getalsud Dam Ranchi, Jharkhand and interacted with the entrepreneurs.