Second India-Japan 2plus2 Ministerial Dialogue begins in Tokyo

The 2nd India-Japan 22 Ministerial Dialogue began in Tokyo today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar are holding talks with Japanese Minister of Defence Yasukazu Hamada and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi.

In his remarks Mr Singh said, there has been significant progress in Indo-Japan bilateral relations in recent times. He said, both countries have had a long history of cultural and civilisational ties. Mr Singh said, as two thriving democracies in Asia, both are pursuing a special strategic and global partnership. He said, this year, India and Japan are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations and both nations are honoured to hold an event to commemorate this in December in New Delhi where personnel from both of the ground forces will come together. Expressing condolences on sad demise of Shinzo Abe, Mr Singh said, his contributions were significant in elevating India-Japan relationship. He said, India stands in solidarity with people of Japan as they recover from this loss.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said, today’s meeting demonstrates the commitment of both countries towards steepening the bilateral security and defence cooperation. He said, it also demonstrates the strength of India-Japan special strategic and global partnership. Dr Jaishankar said, the recent meeting of our leaders reaffirms the continuity and strength of our relationship. He said, India-Japan partnership is of immense importance and it is rooted in our shared values of democracy, freedom & respect for rule of law. The External Affairs Minister said, the strategic aspects of the relationship have gained new meaning in recent years reflected in our recent bilateral and plurilateral engagements. He said, we have witnessed in recent times very serious developments, especially since the last meeting in 2019. Dr Jaishankar said, the COVID pandemic and ongoing conflicts demand that we address these new challenges. He said, energy security and food security have emerged as particularly pressing issues.

The External Affairs Minister said, as responsible members of international community, India worked tirelessly in extending humanitarian aid, medicines, vaccines, foodgrains and many other forms of assistance. He said, as we face these challenges, it is important that we work collectively to find common solutions through dialogue and diplomacy.

During the 22 Dialogue both sides will review bilateral cooperation across domains and chart out the way forward. India and Japan are pursuing a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. This year marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.