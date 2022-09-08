Indian diaspora has a very important role to play in India’s journey towards becoming developed nation by 2047: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called upon the Indian diaspora to convey to the world about the tremendous business opportunities that India, a country of 1.3 billion aspirational market, offers. Mr Goyal said the Indian diaspora has a very important role to play in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by its 100 years of Independence in 2047. He was speaking at the Luncheon Engagement with ‘Indian diaspora’ at San Francisco.

The Minister said India has a vibrant Start-up ecosystem today and emphasized on the need of more opportunities for Indian Startup ideas to reach out to the global market for which there is no better place than the Silicon Valley. Mr Goyal said if India do not engage with the world then surely will miss the bus as no country in the world has become a developed without significantly expanding engagement. He also acknowledged the unique positioning of the Indian Diaspora serving as the connect between India and abroad. The Minister said the Government is playing a role of facilitator between Indian Start ups and Investors based in the US and urged them to connect with each other to take this dialogue to a new level.

Mr Goyal asserted that India is trying to move away from red tapism and giving way to technology and transparency, bringing honesty in the system. He said the Government of India is trying to look at every single opportunity to make a conducive business environment.