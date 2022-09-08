Govt to establish 3 lakh Primary Agricultural Credit Societies in next 5 years, says Union Minister Amit Shah

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said that a committee has been constituted to draft national cooperative policy for holistic development. Inaugurating a two day National Conference of State Cooperation Ministers in New Delhi, Mr Shah said, every state will have representation in it and former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu will head the committee.

He said, the policy’s focus area will be – free registration, computerization and democratic elections. Mr Shah said, focus will also be on ensuring active membership, professionalism in leadership and transparency, being responsible and answerable and all the discussions are held with the stakeholders.

The Cooperation Minister said, currently there are 65 thousand active Primary Agricultural Credit Societies PACS in the country. He said, Government has decided to establish 3 lakh PACS in the next 5 years. Mr Shah said, defunct PACS should be liquidised as soon as possible, so that new PACS can be built.