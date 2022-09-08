Govt equally focussing on creating awareness about preventive care for various illnesses along with building health infrastructure: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi said that apart from building health infrastructure, the government is equally focussing on spreading awareness about preventive care for various illness.

Addressing a Mega medical camp organised at Olpad in Surat through video conferencing today, Prime minister said better health is a gateway for better future.

Prime minister said the government is giving utmost priority to health and encouraging people’s participation in the health sector.

Mr Modi said the there was huge expansion of health and medical infrastructure structure in Gujarat in past two decades. “Gujarat houses a very wide network of multi speciality hospitals. The number of medical colleges in the state was increased from 11 to 31 in past 20 years. The state has also got a new AIIMS,” he added. PM said Gujarat is also a leading state in the country in terms of institutional deliveries.

Mr Modi congratulated Olpad member of parliament Mukesh Patel for organizing such a huge Mega medical camp for the marginalized people.

Teams of government, as well as private doctors, are providing diagnosis and treatment service to over one lakh poor and needy people of the district at the camp. Chief minister Bhupendra Patel, state BJP president CR Patil were present on the occasion.