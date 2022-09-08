PM Modi to inaugurate Kartavya Path at India Gate in New Delhi; to also unveil statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the Kartavya Path – a stretch of the Central Vista from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. It symbolizes a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment. The entire stretch has been revamped under the Modi government’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

Over the years, Rajpath and adjoining areas of the Central Vista Avenue had been witnessing pressure of increasing traffic of visitors, putting stress on its infrastructure. It lacked basic amenities like public toilets, drinking water, street furniture and adequate parking space. In view of it, a need was felt to organise the Republic Day parade and other National events in a less disruptive manner with minimal restrictions on public movement. The redevelopment has been done bearing these concerns in mind while also ensuring the integrity and continuity of architectural character.

On the occasion, Mr Modi will also unveil the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. The jet black granite statue, measuring a total of 28 feet, will be placed under the Canopy near India Gate. The statue is completely hand sculpted using traditional techniques and modern tools. The statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is being installed in the same place where a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled in January this year by Mr Modi on Parakram Diwas to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji. These steps are in line with Prime Minister’s second Panch Pran for New India in Amrit Kaal – remove any trace of colonial mindset.

Kartavya Path will exhibit improved public spaces and facilities including lawns with walkways, green spaces, improved signages, new amenity blocks and vending kiosks. Besides, new pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting are some of the other features of the Kartavya Path which will enhance the public experience.

During the function, the 28 feet tall statue of Netaji, which is being unveiled by the Prime Minister, is one of the tallest, realistic and handmade sculptures in India. The unveiling of the statue of Netaji will be accompanied to the tune of the traditional INA song – Kadam Kadam Badhaye jaa.

To demonstrate the spirit of Ek Bharat – Shrestra Bharat and Unity in Diversity, a cultural festival by five hundred dancers drawn from all parts of the country, will be showcased on the Kartvya Path. The festival at Kartvya path will commence after the main function. It will continue till 11th September from 7.00 PM to 9.00 PM. A special ten minute Drone Show on Netaji’s life will also be projected at India Gate. The entry to both the cultural festival and the drone show will be free for the public.

Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to facilitate the safety of pedestrians, including children and to ensure smooth movement of traffic in the New Delhi district in view of the inauguration of Kartavya Path. In its traffic advisory, Delhi Police has said that general traffic will be diverted from the specific roads from 6 pm to 9 pm today. Traffic movement will be diverted from roads including Tilak Marg, Purana Quila Road Shershah Road, Pandara Road and Ashoka Road. In view of a large number of expected footfall in the function, people are advised to avoid using their private vehicles and cabs to travel to Central Vista and instead, they should use public transport or avail ‘Park and Ride facility.