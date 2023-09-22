ScoutOP stars in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 official anthem; becomes first Indian gamer to achieve the feat

Indian gaming sensation Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP who is part of 8Bit Creatives, a leading gaming talent management agency has become the country’s first-ever gamer to be featured in the official anthem for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after starring in the exciting video alongside notable personalities including actor Ranveer Singh, composer Pritam, commentator Jatin Sapru, choreographer Dhanashree Verma and creator Be YouNick.

By being the sole gamer to grace the promotional video of the highly anticipated cricket tournament, ScoutOP has not only made history but has also showcased how gaming is increasingly becoming part of the mainstream landscape in India. His inclusion signifies the growing interest among brands and advertisers to collaborate with gamers as a means to connect with their highly engaging and tech-savvy fanbase.

Sharing his thoughts on being included in the promo for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP expressed, “It feels like a great moment of reflection! It shows how far Indian Gaming has come, and also makes me look back to my own journey. Sharing the stage with figures like Ranveer Singh and working with organizations like ICC for the International cricket event of the year, ‘ICC Men’s World Cup 2023,’ is truly special! Thankful to 8Bit Creatives for setting the stage for me to work on projects like these.”

Following its official recognition as a multi-sport event by the government, Esports has made its way into prestigious tournaments such as the Olympics Esports Week and Asian Games 2022, establishing itself as a mainstream sport.

“As a cricket fan, it is a personally happy moment as well. Looking forward to working on more audacious projects each day. Thanks to all my viewers & fans for their support in my journey! In India, Esports holds a promising future with increasing recognition, substantial rewards, and surging popularity. The gaming industry has evolved giving rise to a new content ecosystem primarily driven by Esports players, gaming content creators, and live streamers,” he added.

With more than 4.85 million subscribers on YouTube and 4 million subscribers on Instagram, ScoutOP is one of the most influential gamers in India. The 27-year-old is part of India’s leading gaming talent management agency 8Bit Creatives which is home to the country’s best gaming talents and has a rich portfolio of curating exemplary campaigns with high-profile brands.

“This is a big moment for 8Bit Creatives and the Indian Gaming Community. Congratulations to Scout for becoming the first and only gamer to be featured in an ICC Men’s World Cup anthem so far. India’s growing gaming network is the place to get your brand conversations going and we at 8Bit Creatives are proud to open doors like these for gamers,” commented Mr. Animesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO of 8Bit Creatives, India’s leading Esports consulting and talent agency, and Co-Founder of S8UL.

According to the “Windows of Opportunity” report on India’s Media and Entertainment industry by FICCI-EY, the number of brands investing in Esports in India grew from 72 in 2021 to 80 in 2022, and it is estimated to reach 100 in 2023.

This milestone will propel the entry of brands to aid the growth of collaborations with gaming creators within the video-gaming industry in India.