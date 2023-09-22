Parliament passes Women’s Reservation Bill

Parliament has passed the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 which seeks to reserve one-third of the total number of seats for women in Lok Sabha, State Legislative Assemblies and Delhi Assembly. The Women’s Reservation Bill which is called as Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was approved by the Rajya Sabha yesterday after a division of vote in which 214 members voted in favour of the Bill while none voted against it. The Lok Sabha has already given its nod to the Bill.

In his remarks in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that a positive discussion took place over the Women’s Reservation Bill and a total of 132 members of both houses of Parliament took part in the discussion. He thanked all the members for their support to this legislation. The Prime Minister said that this bill will lead to a new confidence in the people of the country and it also shows the positive thinking of all the political parties which will give a new energy to women’s empowerment.

Replying to a marathon debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that as many as 72 members from different political parties participated in the discussion who spoke in favour of the bill. He said, women have always contributed to enhance the country’s traditions. He added that when this bill becomes law and is implemented, the country will move ahead of developed countries in terms of giving representation to women.

Earlier, Mr Meghwal said this legislation will promote women empowerment in the country. He said, this is also an important step towards making India a developed nation in the Amrit Kaal. Mr Meghwal also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing welfare schemes like Ujjwala Yojana, Mudra Yojana, and more for the benefit of women. He said, 33 per cent reservation for women belonging to SCs and STs will also be provided within the existing quota and for this census and delimitation are essential.

Participating in the discussion on the Women’s Reservation Bill, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that bringing of this bill shows the government’s commitment towards the social and economic empowerment of women. She said, the bill provides one-third of reservation in the Lok Sabha and all the Assemblies in the States and in Delhi Assembly. She informed that there will also be a reservation for women belonging to SCs and STs in respect of the seat reserved in these categories. Ms Sitharaman said that the Bill also states that this reservation will not apply until the Lok Sabha or the Legislative Assembly of a particular state or the Legislative Assembly of Delhi is dissolved.

BJP leader J P Nadda expressed confidence that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which was passed in the Lok Sabha yesterday, will pass in Rajya Sabha unanimously. He said, women always had an important role in the Indian culture. Mr Nadda said, the Bharatiya Janata Party does not want to take a political advantage, but aims at empowering women. He said, in the last nine years, the Narendra Modi government has taken several decisions for the empowerment of Women.

Supporting the Bill, Congress leader Ranjeet Ranjan said that women’s representation in parliament should go up. However, she questioned the delay in bringing the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament.

Dr Kanimozhi Somu of DMK supported the Bill saying that the Women’s Reservation Bill is a matter of right and not a favour to women. Sandeep Kumar Pathak of AAP also spoke in favour of the bill and said that this legislation is very important for society and the country.

Dr K Keshava Rao of BRS supported the bill and termed it a historic legislation. V. Vijayasai Reddy of YSRCP said that his party is extending full support to the bill and demanded that the women reservation should also be provided in the Rajya Sabha and State Legislative Councils. Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge demanded the government for the inclusion of OBC quota under the Women’s Reservation Bill. He also wanted to know from the government as to when this Adhiniyam will come into force.

Dola Sen of AITC, Saroj Pandey of BJP, Pramod Tiwari of Congress, Jaya Bachchan of SP, Mahua Maji of JMM, Sulata Deo of BJD were among those participated in the discussion. After the passage of the bill, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House sine die.