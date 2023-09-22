First cricket one-dayer of 3-match series between India and Australia to be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali

Mohali: The first cricket one-dayer of the 3-match series between India and Australia will be played today at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The match will start at 1:30 PM Indian Time.

The series will be like a dress rehearsal for the two teams ahead of the World Cup in India in October-November.

KL Rahul will lead the Indian team in the first two matches in the absence of Rohit Sharma with Ravindra Jadeja being his deputy. Rohit Sharma, senior batter Virat Kohli, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya have been rested for the first two ODIs. However, India will feature a full-strength squad for the third and final ODI.

On the Australian front, Australia skipper Pat Cummins said that he is hoping to play all three matches in the series. Cummins, who has completely recovered from his left wrist injury, also said that Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell will miss the series opener.

The two teams will travel to Indore and play the 2nd ODI on Sunday. The last game will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot on 27th of this month. Interestingly, India and Australia will kickstart their World Cup campaign against each other in Chennai on 8th of next month.