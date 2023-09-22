Nepal Foreign Minister NP Saud said Financing is a key to meeting Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) infrastructure needs

Kathmandu: Financing is a key to meeting LLDCs infrastructure needs. Developing productive capacity & expanding export base is also crucial.

Foreign Minister NP Saud calls for robust intternational support LLDC Ministerial. He said that the Financing is a key to meeting LLDCs infrastructure needs. Developing productive capacity & expanding export base is also crucial. Improved trade facilitation is vital to address LLDCs trade impediments.

As the LDC Chair, convened the ministerial meeting of the LDCs at the sidelines of UNGA78. Expressed Nepal’s commitment to implementing Doha Programme of Action for LDCs (DPoA) & to remain steadfast for protecting & promoting LDCs’ interest in the UN and other international fora during Nepal’s chairmanship.