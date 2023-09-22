At UN Assembly, Nepali Prime Minister urges focus on common goals

Addressing the UN General Assembly on Thursday, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Prime Minister of Nepal emphasized the importance of collective action in tackling global challenges through peaceful means and diplomatic dialogue.

He highlighted Nepal’s unique position as regards climate change, saying that even with low emissions, vast forested areas that help preserve biodiversity, Nepal “suffers unfairly from climate crisis.”

“This kind of mismatch must be addressed,” the Prime Minister said, urging a mechanism to compensate countries making a positive difference in greening the planet.

“On our part, Nepal remains fully committed to the Paris Agreement and achieving its goals, having set an ambitious target of reaching a net-zero scenario by 2045,” he added.

Reforms long overdue

Reshaping global governance and reforming multilateral institutions was overdue, Mr. Dahal said, urging meaningful engagement and representation of least developed, landlocked developing, and small island developing nations in the process.

“Only a more inclusive, fair and representative international financial architecture can be an antidote to the deep-rooted inequities and gaps,” he added.

The Prime Minister also advocated for the reform of the UN Security Council, emphasizing the need for representation, transparency, and accountability. He urged revitalizing the General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council, granting them greater roles.

Conflict related transitional justice

Mr. Dahal said that currently as Prime Minister and a co-signatory of the 2006 Comprehensive Peace Accord, which ended the armed conflict, he has been making “serious efforts” to build consensus and complete the task of transitional justice and conclude Nepal’s home-grown peace process.

In the transitional justice process, “there will be no blanket amnesty for serious violations of human rights,” he affirmed, adding: “The ultimate objective is to establish an enduring peace in the country and foster harmony in society through peace, justice, and reconciliation.”

Economic transformation

He went on to note that Nepal is focused on sustaining socio-economic growth and development, and that it will be graduating from the status of Least Developed Countries (LDCs) by 2026.

“We are in the process of finalizing the smooth graduation strategy,” he said, highlighting that Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) form the centre of Nepal’s development vision and priorities.

Mr. Dahal urged greater international support through development and technical assistance, as well as foreign direct investment to overcome shocks induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and geo-political tensions.

Focus on common goals

The Nepali leader called for shift in the current trajectory of global affairs, away from geopolitical competition, power polarization, and economic nationalism. Instead, he urged the international community to refocus on shared objectives of peace, prosperity, and progress.

“It is time to build trust, promote partnership and collaboration, and work in solidarity when the world is facing the challenges of unprecedented scale and nature,” he said.