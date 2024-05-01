Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, AVSM, VSM, Assumes Office as Vice Chief of Naval Staff

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, AVSM, VSM assumes charge as Vice Chief of Naval Staff on 01 May 2024. On assuming charge, the Flag Officer paid homage to Bravehearts that made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation by placing a floral wreath at the National War Memorial.

The Flag Officer was Commissioned into the Indian Navy on 01 Jul 87 and is a specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla; the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, United Kingdom; the College of Naval Warfare, Karanja; and the United States Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island, USA.

A recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, the Admiral has held several key operational, staff and training appointments in his naval career including the Command of missile vessels INS Vidyut and INS Vinash; the missile corvette INS Kulish; the guided missile destroyer INS Mysore and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral, he served as the Chief Staff Officer (Training) at Headquarters, Southern Naval Command, Kochi and played a key role on the conduct of training across the Indian Navy. He was also instrumental in raising the Indian Naval Safety Team that oversees operational safety across all verticals of the Navy. He then went on to head the Work-Up Organisation of the Navy as the Flag Officer Sea Training after which he was privileged to be appointed as the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Fleet. After commanding the Sword Arm, he was appointed as the Flag Officer Offshore Defence Advisory Group and Advisor, Offshore Security and Defence to the Government of India.

On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral, the Flag Officer was Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command and Controller of Personnel Services at NHQ. Prior to his current assignment as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, he served as Chief of Personnel at NHQ.

VAdm Swaminathan’s educational qualifications include a BSc degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi; MSc in Telecommunications from Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kochi; MA in Defence Studies from King’s College, London; MPhil in Strategic Studies from Mumbai University; and PhD in International Studies from Mumbai University.