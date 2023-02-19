Saurashtra lift Ranji Trophy title, thrashing Bengal by 9 wickets

Saurashtra defeated Bengal by 9 wickets at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, to lift the Ranji Trophy title on Sunday for the second time in their history.

Bengal, who were overnight 169 runs for 4 in their second innings, were all out for 241, handing the visitors a mere 12 runs target to win the final.

Saurashtra lost their opening batsman Jay Gohil without scoring off the bowling of Akash Deep but eventually went past the target, reaching 14 for 1 in 2.4 overs. The winners wrapped up the match with one day and two full sessions to spare.

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat was the pick of the bowlers in the second innings claiming a 6-wicket haul.

Scores:

Bengal: 174 for 10 and 241 all out.

Saurashtra: 404 all out and 14 for one.