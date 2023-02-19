India retain Border Gavaskar Trophy, defeating Australia by 6 wickets in 2nd Test

India have retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy for fourth straight time against Australia as the hosts have now taken an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the four match series. If a series is drawn, the country holding the trophy retains it.

India defeated Australia by 6 wickets in the second test in New Delhi on Sunday. Ravindra Jadeja with a career-best spell of 10 wickets in the match, seven of them in the second innings, was declared Man of the match.

The hosts, chasing 115 for victory, scored 118 runs for the loss of four wickets in the second session on day three. This is the second time in a row that India have beaten Australia in a Test match within three days.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 263 and 113 all out

India: 262 and 118 for Four.