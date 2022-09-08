SarbanandaSonowal lays Foundation Stone for the New Complex of National Institute of Sowa Rigpain Leh

New Delhi : The Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shri SarbanandaSonowal laid the foundation stone of the new complex of National Institute of Sowa Rigpa (NISR) at Saboo Thang area in Leh today. The new infrastructure of NISR will spruce unlock the huge potential that Sowa Rigpa has to offer in the country. This will also provide a much-needed modern platform for propagating this rich India medicinal heritage from the Himalayas. The event was also graced by MoSfor Ayush and WCD Dr Mahindrabhai Kalubhai Munjpara and the Member of Parliament for Leh, JamyangTsering Namgyal among others.

The new complex will be developed in an area of 120 kanal by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) and will act as the premier centre of Sowa Rigpa in the country. To be built at a cost of ₹ 25 Crores in the first phase, the revamped NISR complex will be further developed with hospital block, hostels, staff quarters etc. This planned investment along with eventual boost to the faculty strength at NISR is aimed at developing this institute as a Centre of Excellence to Sowa Rigpa locally, nationally and globally. The academic block is scheduled to be completed by 2023.

The Ministry of Ayush is also supporting NISR to set up a Herbal Medicinal Garden spread across an area of 10 hectares. This will not only help conserve valued medicinal plant from the trans Himalayan region but also help in research for further usage in treating human ailments and enriching human lives.

Speaking on the occasion, ShriSarbanandaSonowal, said, “The strength & immense potential that the traditional Indian medicinal practices possess must be fully utilised to help people recover from their ailments and help them enjoy a quality life. Our rich heritage has given us practices like Sowa Rigpa which has benefitted people from the Himalayan region since time immemorial. Today, Sowa Rigpa has got a tremendous boost due to PM’s constant effort to promote traditional Indian medicine for the greater good of human kind. We are confident that such steps will boost the popularity of Sowa Rigpa beyond the Himalayan region and help people across the world live a better, healthier and happier life.”

The NISR was set up as per the decision of the Union Cabinet, under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on 20 November, 2019. It was formally registered on 13 April, 2020.

The National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa has already signed MoUs with IIM (CSIR), TKDL (CSIR), FHRI, ICFRE, Amity University and MorajiDesai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) and started collaborative research work on Sowa-Rigpa and Medicinal Plants of Trans-Himalayas. The NISR has also started Under Graduate courses for students aspiring to study Sowa Rigpa from academic year 2021-22. The Bachelor of Sowa Rigpa Medicine & Surgery (BSRMS) is a 5.5 years course affiliated to University of Ladakh. A total of 10 students, selected through NEET exam, have already enrolled in this programme. This is especially encouraging to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh where this traditional medicinal practice is immensely popular.

NISR is conducting research on Sowa Rigpa literatures, formulations, disease, demographic study, medicinal plants survey, documentation and conservation. A cultivation study of Rhodiola plants successfully by the institute at its herbal garden. A collaborative study by NISR, with Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR) Jammu and Amity University, is also initiated to explore its scientific potential. Plants like Rhodiolahas potentials to contribute for rural economy of Ladakh. NISR is also providing Sowa-Rigpa treatment and therapy for general public free of cost in its Hospital in Leh and Zanskar and also through Mobile Medical Camps under TSP projects. Thousands of patients are benefited every year with Sowa-Rigpa treatment.

Sowa-Rigpa is one of the oldest, well documented and living medical traditions of the world. It has very strong roots for public health and socio-cultural system of Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Ladakh and other trans-Himalayan regions. Sowa-Rigpa has great potential in promoting health & wellness, nutrition, pharmaceutical and cosmetics needs of people which in turn can act as a multiplier of economic growth of the region.

The event was also attended by Pramod Kumar Pathak, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ayush; Advocate TashiGyalson; Chairman of LAHDC; Princnipal Secretary, Health & Medicinal Education, Govt of UT of Ladakh; Dr Padma Gurmet, Director, NISR among other senior officials of Ministry of Ayush, Govt of UT of Ladakh and people.