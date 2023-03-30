Sanjali Centre for Odissi Dance presents its annual ‘Pravaha Dance Festival’ on 7th April

Bangalore : To celebrate the legacy of Odissi legend Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, Sanjali Centre for Odissi Dance presents ‘Pravaha Dance Festival’ on 7th of April at Seva Sadan, Malleshwaram at 6PM.

The evening will feature Sanjali ensemble’s group Odissi dance, led by the disciples of acclaimed Odissi Danseuse Sharmila Mukerjee, as well as Smt. Aparna Vinod Menon’s Solo Bharatanatyam performance, honed under the tutelage of the late Guru B. Bhanumati. Adding to the lineup, the festival will also feature a Kathak duet by Rohini Prabhath and Shreya Vathsa, trained by renowned gurus Smt. Nirupama Rajendra and Sri T D Rajendra.

Odissi by Sanjali Centre

The first item as a part of the Odissi lineup is the Mangalacharan – Namami, which is an invocatory item that pays homage to Lord Jagannath and mother Earth. This piece is choreographed by Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra and ends with Trikhandi pranam, a gesture of respect towards the audience. This will be followed by The Charukeshi Pallavi, a pure dance item that starts with slow, graceful, and lyrical movements and gradually builds up to a fast tempo at the end. Choreographed by Sharmila Mukherjee, this piece is an interpretation of the music in different dimensions of taal and laya.

The Ganga Stotram is an invocation to the Goddess/River Ganga, describing her divine qualities and cleansing power. Choreographed by Sharmila Mukherjee, this item is a beautiful tribute to river Ganga. The performance ends with Moksha, a short pure dance sequence followed by a shloka asking for liberation or salvation and attaining moksha. This item is choreographed by Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra.

Bharatanatyam by Smt. Aparna Vinod Menon

A disciple of late B. Bhanumati, Aparna Vinod is an accomplished and well-known Bharatanatyam dancer. Her performance repertoire includes the Varnam – Mathe Malayadwaja, which is a composition consisting of a story in which the dancer portrays a character and expresses different emotions through abhinaya, followed by pure dance.

Kathak Duet by Rohini Prabhath and Shreya Vathsa

Rohini and Shreya’s performance will feature several items, including the Shiva Panchakshara Stotram, which will be an offering to Lord Shiva. This item will praise his divine qualities and association with the Panchakshari mantra “Namah Shivaya”. The music for this piece is composed and sung by Ustad Fiyaz Khan, and it was choreographed by Smt. Nirupama Rajendra and Sri T.D. Rajendra.

The performance will also include the traditional format of Kathak known as Parampara, showcasing the skill that the dancers will have developed over the years of training with pure technique like tukudas, tihais, and tathkar. Another item in their performance will be the Ashtapadi, a well-known extract from Jayadeva’s ashtapadi, describing a sad Radha waiting for Krishna while he is with the other gopis. Finally, the performance will conclude with Tarana, a composition based on Nritta expressing the joy of dancing.

When: 7th April 2023, Friday

Where: Seva Sadan, Malleshwaram

Time: 6PM Onwards

Entry: Free