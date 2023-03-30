Ajay Singh takes over as ASSOCHAM President; Sanjay Nayar as Senior Vice-President

New Delhi: Mr. Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director of SpiceJet, India’s leading airline, has taken over as President of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). Mr Singh is a first-generation entrepreneur. He replaces Mr. Sumant Sinha who has completed his distinguished tenure at the chamber.

Mr. Sanjay Nayar, Founder and Chairman of Sorin Investment Fund is the new Senior Vice-President of ASSOCHAM. He is well-known expert in the global financial markets.

”It is a great honour to be leading ASSOCHAM, which has been serving the nation for 103 years. I am taking over at times which are both exciting and challenging. As an economy, India stands out as a robust economy in the midst of global head winds. Even when major economies of the world are facing the threat of recession, the Indian economy is growing between 6.5-7 per cent. Under the resolute government of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who also chairs Group of 20, India holds great hopes of leading global recovery,” Mr Ajay Singh said after taking over as ASSOCHAM President.

The new ASSOCHAM President said, ”the chamber would stay engaged with the government, Central and states, leading academicians, economists besides corporate leaders for finding solutions to the issues which may crop up in a fast changing global economic and political landscape”.

Mr. Singh is the President of the Boxing Federation of India and Vice President of the International Boxing Association.

Mr. Ajay Singh went to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology – Delhi, where he received a degree in engineering, and got his Master’s degree in Business Administration from Cornell University in the United States. Mr. Singh also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB) from Law Faculty, University of Delhi.