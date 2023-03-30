New India Literacy Programme launched to cover a target of 5.00 crore non-literates in the age group of 15 years and above

Government has launched a new Centrally Sponsored Scheme namely, “New India Literacy Programme” (NILP) for implementation during five years from the FYs 2022-23 to 2026-27 with financial outlay of Rs.1037.90 crore out of which Rs.700.00 crore is Central share and Rs.337.90 crore is State share. The scheme aims to cover a target of 5.00 crore non-literates in the age group of 15 years and above. The Scheme has five components: (i) Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, (ii) Critical Life Skills, (iii) Vocational Skills Development, (iv) Basic Education and (v) Continuing Education.

The beneficiaries under the scheme are identified through door to door survey on Mobile App by the surveyors in the States/UTs. The non-literate can also avail the benefit of the scheme through direct registration from any place through mobile app. The scheme is mainly based on volunteerism for teaching and learning. Volunteers can also register through mobile app for this purpose.

The scheme is based on technology and implemented predominantly through online mode. The teaching learning material and resources have been made available on DIKSHA platform of NCERT and can be accessed through the mobile-apps. Further, other modes like TV, Radio, Samajik Chetna Kendra etc. are also to be used for dissemination of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy. All the non-literate above 15 years of age can avail the benefits of the scheme.

The information was given by the Minister of State for Education, Smt. Annpurna Devi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.