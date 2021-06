Puri: International Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo has created a Sand Art on Puri Beach on the occasion of “International Yoga Day”.

He says, one can stay healthy and can get rid of Corona, if Yoga is practiced daily. Mr.Manas has sculpted various Yoga Mudras in his Sand Art to commemorate the “International Yoga Day” which took him about seven hours to create this Sand Art.

It has consumed 15 tons of sand and it is 15 ft in width.