All the ornaments of outer Ratna Bhandar shifted; the inner Ratna Bhandar was opened after breaking the locks

“The contents of the inner Ratna Bhandar are in almirahs and chests as shifting of contents of the inner Ratna Bhandar cannot be done partially and time ran out, we have decided that another day will be finalised to do the same”, said Padhee.

Also, there is no threat of snakes, the snake helpline members confirmed earlier. Bats in large numbers flew out toward the ‘Baisi Pahacha’ of Srimandir when the opening of the Ratna Bhandar began. Sources said, there are massive rat burrows akin to tunnels found inside the inner Ratna Bhandar.

All jewelleries, ornaments & other valuables in Outer Ratna Bhandar shifted today to the temporary strong room 3 locks of Inner Ratna Bhandar were broken today & authorised Committee members entered inside it. They saw boxes & almirahs with jewelleries. But it was decided unanimously to shift the jewelleries on another date to the designated strong room as Admn has to focus on Bahuda & Suna Besha immediately ASI will then do the required renovation works of both Outer & Inner Ratna Bhandar After ASI renovation, jewelleries & valuables will be shifted to Inner Ratna Bhandar & “ganati manati” (inventorisation) will only be done inside Inner Bhandar