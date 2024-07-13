Aashirvaad Atta unveils a timeless experience with ‘Rath Yatra – Through the ages’

Launches ’Ratha Yatra Eka Aithiya’ campaign to showcase the timeless tales of Rath Yatra through animmersive 3-screen technology.

Bhubaneswar : For years, Aashirvaad Atta, has been a cherished part of this iconic regional festival. Continuing its journey, this year, Aashirvaad Atta presents an innovative campaign titled ‘Ratha Yatra Eka Aithiya’—which translates to ‘Rath Yatra: An Eternal Journey.’

Pulling the chariot during the Puri Rath Yatra is a divine ritual, believed to bring immense blessings and to purify the soul. However, the massive crowds often make participation challenging, especially for women, children, and the elderly. Addressing these challenges, Aashirvaad Atta’s campaign this year offers a virtual ‘ ‘Chariot Pulling’ experience. The innovative digital simulation allows devotees to partake in the ritual virtually, offering a sense of fulfilment through the captivating simulation of pulling the Rath and connecting with the festival tradition.

Mr. Anuj Rustagi, COO, Staples & Adjacencies, ITC Ltd, said,”Brand Aashirvaad has been an integral part of the Rath Yatra festival in Odisha. Each year, lakhs of devotees gather in Puri and through our humble efforts we aspire toenrich their experience. The act of pulling the chariot is an auspicious ritual, and this year leveraging technology we aim to offerthe rath-pulling experience to all, making it more accessible and inclusive. Combining technology and spirituality, we hope to provide an unforgettable and immersive experience of devotion and culture.”

‘Ratha Yatra Eka Aithiya’ takes devotees on an ethereal journey via an immersive 3-screen technology, guiding viewers through the festival’s evolution from the 1100s AD to the present date.Devotees will participate in Aashirvaad’s 4-Step advantage game, showcasing the brand’s atta-making process. Following this, they will get a ticket to enter the experiential zone and partake in the revered tradition virtually.

Furthermore, the exterior depicts the history and story of Rath Yatra through intricate Odisha’s art forms like Pattachitra, Talapatachitra, Mukhachitra, Pipli applique, and other handlooms. The 3D embossed murals narrate the Rath’s creation and mythological stories, immersing devotees in Odisha’s cultural heritage.

‘Rath Yatra – Eka Aitihya’ honours the timeless legacy of Orissa’s Rath Yatra. Devotees can visit the Aashirvaad activation near Bada Sankha More at Grand Road, Puri and embark on an unforgettable journey of devotion and innovation.