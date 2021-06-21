Dean of Sri Sri University nominated in the Scientific Advisory Committee of MDNIY, Ministry of AYUSH

Cuttack: It is a matter of great pride and honour for the state of Odisha that, Prof.B.R.Sharma the Dean of Faculty of Health and Wellness and the Executive Registrar at Sri Sri University, Cuttack, Odisha has been nominated as a member of Scientific Advisory Committee of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India.

The nine membered committee has the provision for two external members only. The Chairperson is Smt. Hansa Jayadeva, The Yoga Institute. Mumbai and Co-Chairperson is Dr. Nagarathmam, SVYASA. In the newly reconstituted scientific advisory committee, the President of MDNIY, Hon’ble Minister (I /C) Ministry of AYUSH, and Government of India nominated him in the General body meeting.

Prof. Sharma has more than four decades of experience in the teaching and research of Yoga and Sanskrit manuscripts in the reputed institutes of India. As a visiting professor, he has imparted education in various countries of the globe viz., Japan, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Korea, Spain, Italy, Hungary, Germany, Ethiopia etc. He is also the recipient of Life Time achievement Award by Hon’ble Governor of Odisha for his contribution in the field Yoga during the National Seminar on History of Puranas, sponsored by Indian Council of Historical Research, Govt. of India and Life Time achievement Award by the President of Indian Association of Yoga, New Delhi for his contribution in the field of Yoga. He is working with World Health Organization (WHO) as Yoga Expert in drafting a Benchmark for Yoga Training on the recommendations of Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India. He was in various committees pertaining to Yoga in India and abroad.

Prof. Sharma has edited more than 13 books, published more than fifty research papers, and guided more than 150 students in Postgraduate, M.Phil. , and Ph.D. level. He expressed his delight and gratefulness for the new assignments and hope to popularize modern scientific researches on the various aspects of the timeless Indian Knowledge on Yogic Science. Prof. Ajay Kumar Singh, Vice Chancellor Sri Sri University said, this nomination has not only brought accolades to Sri Sri University but also to the State of Odisha. Sri Sri University is one of the premier institute of imparting education in Yogic Sciences along with multi-disciplinary education and a pride of Odisha. In less than a decade of its academic existence, it has brought a lot of pride for the state. His forty talk series on the Yoga Sutras of Patanjali is available in Sri Sri University YouTube channel.